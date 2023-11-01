Maratha quota agitation: Internet to be shut down for 48 hours in most parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

In order to curb the dissemination of rumors during the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, it has been decided that both mobile and broadband Internet services will be suspended for a period of 48 hours in most parts of central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. This suspension is set to begin from Wednesday evening. The shutdown will be enforced from 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 pm on Friday (November 3), an official said.

This action has been initiated based on orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sujata Saunik. The order applies to several talukas in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, including Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khultabad, Phulambri, Sillod, Kannad, Paithan, Soegaon, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the exception of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Internet services will be suspended in these areas for 48 hours.

To maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumors, Internet services provided through dongles, broadband, wireline internet, fiber internet will be suspended for a period of 48 hours, the official said.