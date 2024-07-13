Maratha Quota Agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil Warns Govt Of Renewed Hunger Strike From July 20

Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Patil concluded his peace rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today. Minister Shambhuraj Desai, representing the state government, had previously requested a two-month period to address Jarange's demands during his hunger strike. However, Jarange granted the government a one-month deadline, urging them to make a decision on the Maratha reservation issue by July 13. With the deadline now expired, Jarange reminded the state government of their commitment and declared that he would resume his hunger strike on July 20 if no decision is made. Additionally, he announced that on the same day, he would decide whether the Maratha community should field representatives in the upcoming assembly elections or contest all 288 seats.

Manoj Jarange began his peace rally from Hingoli, touring all districts in Marathwada before concluding in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During this event, he reiterated his intention to restart his hunger strike.

Addressing the gathered crowd of Marathas, Jarange said, "Tonight is in the government's hands. Fadnavis and Shinde should understand and not be swayed by Chhagan Bhujbal. Tomorrow afternoon, I plan to visit Tukobaraya (Saint Tukaram's Palkhi) at the Ringan ceremony in Wakhri. I was going to make a decision tomorrow, but since I'm visiting Tukobaraya, I have only two days left, the 18th and 19th. On the 20th, I will resume my indefinite hunger strike and decide whether to field candidates." He emphasized the need to give the government another chance and said, "On the 20th, we will decide whether to topple all 288 seats or stand up, and also decide when to go to Mumbai. If Marathwada rises, their batons will be useless."

He highlighted that 1.5 crore Marathas have been included in the OBC category, criticizing the government for failing to deliver over 40 years of struggle. He attacked Chhagan Bhujbal, saying, "Chhagan Bhujbal, you walk on your feet; I walk on my head." Commenting on the recent Legislative Council election results, he noted that the 20-25 MLAs who won did so with Maratha votes, calling them "all fools." He indicated that he would soon receive a list of which Maratha leaders voted for OBC candidates and urged Marathas to hold their leaders accountable.

Jarange also addressed the potential dissolution of the Mandal Commission, stating, "The government has tried to expose me. Either defame me or assassinate me. The government might try to kill me. Whoever comes to kill me should come when I'm awake; I'll knock their teeth out with one punch. The Mandal Commission can be dissolved, but I don't want to ruin the OBC community."