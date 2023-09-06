Maratha quota: "Kunbi certificates to be granted based on Nizam-era records", says CM Eknath Shinde

The state is currently experiencing uncertainty regarding the Maratha reservation issue, with Manoj Jarange Patil on a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati. A cabinet meeting was convened today to address this matter. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed about the decisions taken in the meeting.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced, "Kunbi certificates will be provided based on revenue, educational records, and old Nizam-era documents. To oversee this process, an independent committee of judges has been established for examination and verification. This committee comprises five members, and their task is to verify the documents. The committee will submit its report to the government within a month."

"I request Manoj Jarange Patil to call off his hunger strike. I have contacted him. Let's work together to find a solution, the government is positive about reservation. When Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, reservations were granted through legislation. However, it did not survive in the Supreme Court," CM Shinde added.

Eknath Shinde said the district superintendent has been placed on leave in connection with the lathi charge. A high-level investigation is underway. It is our responsibility to respect the sentiments of society.

Meanwhile, Patil, who has been on hunger strike since August 29 told reporters, “Sufficient documents are available to establish that the Maratha community in Marathwada region was recognised as Kunbis (OBCs) in the past. Before Independence, the Marathwada region was part of the regime under Nizam of Hyderabad (currently Telangana state). The old list mentions that Marathas and Kunbis are the same,” he said.

"This would be the first such case in the country where protesters possess all the proof, but the Maharashtra government is not making a decision based on it. The state should not waste its precious time on forming new committees to study the reservation. We are ready to recommend some legal experts so that the state can decide without further delay," he added.