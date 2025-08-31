Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil's Hunger Strike Intensifies as He Threatens to Stop Water Intake

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan since Friday, has declared that he will not leave the city until the state accepts his demands for Maratha reservation, PTI reported on Sunday. The 43-year-old leader is demanding a 10 percent quota for Marathas and their recognition as Kunbis, a peasant sub-caste. He wants the government to issue ‘Kunbi certificates’ to all members of the community, which would officially classify them under the OBC category and allow them to access reservation benefits in education and employment opportunities.

"From tomorrow, I will stop taking water as the government is not accepting the demands. But I am not going back till the quota demand is met. We will get Maratha reservation under the OBC category no matter what," Jarange was quoted as saying by PTI. He added, "Our demand is constitutionally valid. The government has records of 58 lakh Marathas as Kunbis. Marathas will come to Mumbai (for the agitation) as and when they get time." Jarange stressed that his agitation is based on legitimate evidence and urged the government to take it seriously.

According to PTI, Jarange further said that Marathas from across the state have come to Mumbai with “a lot of pain” in their hearts. "The government shouldn't consider them as a crowd. They have come here with a lot of pain," he remarked. His statement came as massive gatherings were reported around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), causing severe traffic jams at the junction and nearby areas. In response, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory on X, alerting motorists about the congestion and recommending alternate routes to reach their destinations without major delays.

Meanwhile, Jarange has appealed to his supporters to follow discipline while joining the protest in Mumbai. He advised them not to block roads with vehicles and instead use designated parking areas before heading to Azad Maidan. To reduce further inconvenience for citizens, he suggested that agitators travel by train to the protest site. With crowds increasing daily, the pressure on the Maharashtra government to address the reservation issue is mounting. The hunger strike and mass mobilization indicate that the protest could intensify further if the administration does not come forward with a concrete resolution soon.