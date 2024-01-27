Maratha Quota Protest Results in APMC Supply Disruptions Upon Market Reopening

Following the conclusion of the Maratha quota protest spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) grapples with ongoing disruptions impacting essential commodity supplies for the third consecutive day, according to APMC administration sources.

Thousands of supporters of the Maratha Kranti Morcha remained stationed at all five APMC markets, leading to a complete halt in vehicle entry for the past three days. APMC Vashi, a key supplier of essential commodities across the MMR region, faces potential challenges if disruptions persist.

MLA Shashikant Shinde issued a warning on Friday night, highlighting potential losses for farmers due to market non-operation. This concern was discussed with Manoj Jarange Patil, who emphasized the state government's responsibility for ensuring uninterrupted essential supplies to Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Initially, the plan for Maratha Kranti Morcha supporters, including activist Manoj Jaranage Patil, was to pause on January 25 and then move to Azad Maidan in Mumbai on January 26. However, due to a lack of permission from Mumbai Police and ongoing discussions with the state government, the march halted in Navi Mumbai.

With the protest concluded, traders and farmers anticipate normal trading to resume from Sunday. However, concerns linger about potential shortages, particularly of vegetables, during the weekend, given the traditionally low trade activity on Sundays, according to an APMC administrative officer.

Traders continue to pressure the state government to address Maratha community reservation demands, warning of potential further disruptions and shortages if the market remains closed.