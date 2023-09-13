Maratha reservation: Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to meet fasting Jarange Patil

Manoj Jarange Patil has been on a hunger strike for the past 16 days at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, demanding reservation for the Maratha community. Recently, Manoj Jarange Patil decided to end his hunger strike at the government's request, but he has laid down certain conditions for doing so.

Media reports indicate that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will visit the protest site in Jalna. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are scheduled to visit Jalna at 5 p.m. on September 13.

While he agrees to break the hunger strike, Jarange will maintain his presence at the protest site. Notably, he has given the government a one-month deadline to address the Maratha community's reservation concerns. A significant Maratha society meeting is slated for October 12 to discuss further actions on this issue.