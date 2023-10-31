Maratha Quota Stir: Curfew imposed in Dharashiv district as protest turns violent

A curfew has been imposed in Dharashiv district after incidents of violence during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, according to the local administration. The assembly of more than five people is not allowed during the curfew period, as per an order issued on Monday night by district collector Sachin Ombase. The curfew is imposed under section 144 (2) of the CrPC in the district and will continue till further orders, an official release said. The order will be applicable to schools, colleges and shops in the district, it said.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that his government will formally accept the report of the Justice Shinde committee on providing Maratha reservation. He also said that orders will be issued by the state Revenue Department to issue Kunbi caste certificates.

The Justice Shinde committee formed for giving reservation to the Maratha community has submitted their first report to us. The Committee has been given an extension for two months to submit their final report. Supreme Court has agreed to hear our curative petition on the issue of Maratha reservation...It is my sincere appeal to the people to not take any extreme steps, we are committed to giving reservation to Maratha community,” CM Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.

We will formally accept the report of the Justice Shinde committee on providing Maratha reservation in the Cabinet meeting today and orders will be issued by the Revenue Department to issue Kunbi caste certificates, the Maharashtra CM added.The major update came after a key meeting of the Maratha reservation Cabinet subcommittee in Mumbai. The crucial meeting was attended by CM Shinde, BJP ministers Chandrakant Dada Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Shiv Sena Shinde faction's Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, and NCP Ajit Pawar faction's Dilip Walse Patil. The leaders discuessed the way forward in order to find a solution to demand for providing reservation to Maratha community.