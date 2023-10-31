Maratha quota stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested after violence

On Tuesday, an official confirmed that police have apprehended 49 individuals in relation to the violence in Maharashtra's Beed district amid the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation. Following a string of violent incidents and arson attacks targeting politicians' properties, a curfew was enforced in certain areas of Beed district on Monday evening.

The situation is currently under control, Beed Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur told PTI. Offences for rioting and putting lives in danger have been lodged in connection with the incidents. So far, 49 agitators have been arrested. There was no untoward incident at night, and the situation is under control, he said. Additional police force has been deployed in the district to maintain law and order, the official said.

As per the order issued by Beed Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde, the curfew has been enforced in a periphery of 5 kilometres from the collector office, head offices of talukas along with all national highways passing through the district, another official said.

Earlier, on Monday morning, a group of quota agitators reportedly set fire to the residence of NCP (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Prakash Solanke in Majalgaon town, Beed district. They also threw stones at the property and set a parked car on fire. This occurred after an audio clip of the MLA, in which he apparently discussed the Maratha quota agitation and made a veiled remark about the fasting quota activist Manoj Jarange, went viral.

