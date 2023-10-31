Maratha quota stir: Vijay Wadettiwar accuses BJP of giving false assurance to community

Amid the escalating violence in the Maratha reservation agitation, Maharashtra's Leader of the Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. He accused the BJP of making erroneous decisions and providing false assurances to the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said, It is a fire started by the BJP, and the state has become unstable because of the wrong decision taken by the government and the false assurance it gave. The political situation in the state has become quite serious, he said. We have requested the governor to call for a special session of the state assembly for three to five days to find a solution to this issue, the Congress leader said.

The demand for Maratha community quota escalated into violence on Monday as protestors targeted politicians' properties, resulting in incidents of arson and vandalism reported in Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv districts.