Maratha reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike, thanks CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Manoj Jarange Patil in Jalna's Sarati village today. After their discussion, Manoj Jarange Patil decided to end his fast. He concluded his fast by drinking juice offered by Eknath Shinde.

During this moment, Manoj Jarange Patil expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister, who, in turn, thanked Jarange Patil for ending his fast. However, there was a burst of laughter from the audience when Eknath Shinde narrated an incident that had taken place in Delhi.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde briefed about the ongoing action regarding the Maratha reservation. "Whatever benefits OBCs are getting, we're working to pass on those benefits to our community. It is the government's stance that we should reinstate our cancelled reservation. I don't want to disclose details of the ongoing process. The Justice Shinde Committee is working on it. Some in Marathwada may possess old certificates and records, while others may not. That's why we formed the Justice Shinde Committee, so they have information about what will stand in court and what will not. Their work has started," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde narrated an incident that took place in Delhi. "The High Court has also taken note of the hunger strike by Manoj Jarange Patil. So your agitation has reached everyone," the chief minister said. "I went to Delhi the day before. There too, I was asked, 'Who is this Manoj Jarange Patil?' I said he is an ordinary worker... He has shaken everyone up," the chief minister said, drawing laughter from the audience.