Maratha Reservation Bill Is for Education and Job, I Will Not Question Government Today, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomed the Maratha Reservation Bill passed by the Eknath Shinde-led government in the legislative assembly today (February 20).

Speaking with the media, Thackeray said he would not question the Maharashtra government today as the bill pertains to education and jobs. He also congratulated the Maratha people who have sacrificed for the Maratha reservation.

On Maratha Reservation Bill, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says, "After studying the bill the government table this bill and it was passed and it will stay in court too. I'm happy and we appreciate the government. I congratulate the Maratha people and many people gave… pic.twitter.com/mNoG6JWClw — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

"After studying the bill, the government tabled this bill and it was passed. It will also stay in court. I'm happy and we appreciate the government. I congratulate the Maratha people; many people sacrificed for this Maratha reservation. We saw a lathi charge in Antarwali village, which was not needed, but today I will not question the government. This reservation is for education and jobs," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed the Maratha Reservation Bill, proposing a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. This move reignites the long-standing debate on caste-based quotas in the state and brings hope to Marathas, who have been advocating for reservation for years.