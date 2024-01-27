Maratha Reservation: Government Accepts Manoj Jarange's Demands, Here's the Full List

The Maharashtra government has accepted all 14 demands of Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement. The government has also issued an ordinance in the middle of the night. This ordinance also includes the issue of all-relatives. As a result, the Maratha community has achieved a major victory.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself will hand over the government ordinance to Manoj Jarange Patil today. Meanwhile, our opposition is now over. Our demands have been accepted," Manoj Jarange Patil said. He made the announcement at a press conference in the middle of the night. Manoj Jarange Patil also said that he will end his hunger strike by drinking juice from the hands of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Which of Manoj Jarange's demands were accepted?