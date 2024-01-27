Maratha Reservation: Government Accepts Manoj Jarange's Demands, Here's the Full List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 27, 2024 09:54 AM2024-01-27T09:54:12+5:302024-01-27T09:55:07+5:30
The Maharashtra government has accepted all 14 demands of Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement. The government has also issued an ordinance in the middle of the night. This ordinance also includes the issue of all-relatives. As a result, the Maratha community has achieved a major victory.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself will hand over the government ordinance to Manoj Jarange Patil today. Meanwhile, our opposition is now over. Our demands have been accepted," Manoj Jarange Patil said. He made the announcement at a press conference in the middle of the night. Manoj Jarange Patil also said that he will end his hunger strike by drinking juice from the hands of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Which of Manoj Jarange's demands were accepted?
- The demand that the families of all people with records should be given Kunbi certificates was made by Manoj Jarange. It has been accepted.
- The demand that 57 lakh records have been found across the state, not 54 lakh, and that 37 lakh people have been given certificates so far, and give us the data, was made by Manoj Jarange. This demand has been accepted.
- The demand of Manoj Jarange that the Shinde committee should not be canceled has been accepted. The government extended the deadline by two months. The government has also agreed to extend the committee's deadline in phases.
- The demand of Manoj Jarange that all-relatives should be given certificates, otherwise the benefit will not go to the relatives, has been accepted by the government.
- Those Marathis of Maharashtra who do not have a Kunbi record, have to give an affidavit. The certificate is given on the basis of that affidavit. The affidavit is Rs. 100. But it has been agreed to give it for free.
- The demand of Manoj Jarange that all the cases against the Maratha agitators including Antarwali Sirati should be withdrawn, and for that, the Home Department should issue a letter, has also been accepted.
- The demand of Manoj Jarange that government recruitment should not be done until reservation is given to the Maratha community. If recruitment is done, then keep our seats reserved, has also been accepted by the government.
- The demand that all Maratha communities should be given 100% free education till the curative petition issue is resolved in the Supreme Court has been accepted.