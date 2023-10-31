Maratha reservation: Law and order under control in Beed after protests, security measures remain

After a day of unrest and violent protests, the situation in Beed, Maharashtra, has returned to a state of calm and normalcy. The district authorities have credited this stabilization to a heavy deployment of security personnel and the imposition of Section 144, which restricts gatherings of more than four people. An Internet ban also remains in effect.

Deepa Mudhol Munde, District collector, Beed told ANI, "The situation is peaceful and there have been no law and order problems since the night of October 30. Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people, is still in effect. We have issued orders for an Internet ban."

"The decision to curb restriction will be taken after discussion with senior officials. After analyzing the complete situation final decision will be taken, " She added.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police for Beed, Nand Kumar Thakur, told ANI, "Right now, Section 144 is operational, and the situation is under control. We are implementing it at various places, and our patrolling is ongoing. There have been no incidents since the evening, and we have made security arrangements at various locations." He also mentioned that more than 40 individuals have been arrested in connection with the recent protests.

Thakur justified the Internet ban by stating, "The internet is not an essential service and is often used to spread misinformation and incite violence, which is why it will be banned."

The recent unrest in Beed, which led to the enforcement of these stringent measures, is connected to the ongoing Maratha reservation issue. On Monday, District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in a 5-kilometer radius area due to violent incidents in the district. These prohibitory orders cover both the district headquarters and all taluka headquarters within the region.

The decision to implement these orders followed a series of violent incidents in Beed, including the torching of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office by pro-Maratha reservation protestors. The group also set fire to the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and former state minister Jay Kshirsagar. Additionally, another group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors set fire to NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Beed on the same day.