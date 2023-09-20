Maratha reservation: Maharashtra govt allots space in Mantralaya for committee issuing Kunbi caste certificates

The Maharashtra government has allotted space in Mantralaya to the committee set up to determine the SOP for giving caste certificates to members of the Maratha community from Marathwada region referred to as Kunbis in Nizam-era records, PTI reported.

According to reports, a 20-member staff, including a senior official holding the rank of an additional secretary, along with desk officers, has been allocated for this initiative, as detailed in a Government Resolution (GR). The committee, led by Justice Sandip Shinde (retd), will conduct its deliberations on the 7th floor of the state secretariat, Mantralaya.

This development follows a state cabinet decision to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada who can provide relevant revenue or educational documents from the Nizam era, thereby categorizing them under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Maharashtra.