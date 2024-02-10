Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike Today

Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange commenced his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, vowing to continue until the state government fully meets his demands for Maratha reservation. Notably, the state had pledged to hold a special assembly session on February 15 to address Jarange's concerns.

Jarange criticized the state government for its lack of a clear stance. "During the last assembly session, we urged the state to discuss and pass a GR that Marathas and Kunbis are one, but they did not do so. If they disappoint us once again during the upcoming special session, my community will face the consequences," Jarange stated.

This time, Jarange vows a more stringent hunger strike, abstaining from both water and medical treatment until his demands are met. "At 10 a.m., there will be a meeting of the community members. I will initiate an indefinite hunger strike thereafter. We demand the immediate implementation of the 'Sage Soyare' law, Hyderabad estate gazette, Bombay estate gazette, Satara estate gazette, and the withdrawal of cases against Maratha activists."