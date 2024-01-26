Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil to Meet Government Delegation, Talks on Final Settlement Underway

Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement, will meet a government delegation at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Friday. The meeting is being held to discuss the Maratha quota issue, which has been a source of tension in Maharashtra for many years.

Jarange Patil has been preparing for the meeting for several days. He has held consultations with lawyers and other experts to ensure that he is well-positioned to negotiate with the government.The government delegation is led by Suman Bhangare, the Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance. The delegation also includes Mangesh Chivate, the Principal Secretary of the Social Justice Department.

The meeting is expected to be held in a tense atmosphere. The Maratha community has been demanding a 20% reservation in government jobs and education. The government has already offered a 16% reservation, but the community has rejected this offer.If the meeting fails to reach an agreement, it could lead to further protests by the Maratha community. The outcome of the meeting will be closely watched by the Maratha community and the state of Maharashtra.