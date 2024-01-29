Maratha reservation: Manoj Jarange Vows to Continue Protest Until First Community Member Receives Certificate

On Friday, the Maharashtra government accepted all the demands made by activist Manoj Jarange and his community. Following this announcement, the community is celebrating, but the larger celebration will occur after all people receive the certificate. Until then, Manoj Jarange will continue his fast.

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Manoj Jarange announced that the Maratha community has emerged victorious in the protest. He mentioned that based on the records found, they will be granted the Kunbi certificate. Jarange emphasized that the protest would persist until the first certificate was issued and implemented promptly. Additionally, he urged the government to consider applying the Gazette of 1884, Satara State, Bombay Government Gazette for Marathwada.

Will visit Raigad for the darshan of Lord Shiva.



We will go to Raigad Fort which is the capital of the world to see Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On January 29th, Antarwali will leave from Sarati, and on January 30th, we will visit the tomb of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort. Jarange also said that he will go home on January 31.

Govt sets committee to verify documents.​

The Maharashtra government has established a six-member committee to authenticate the caste certificates of Maratha-Kunbi candidates. The committee, headed by a tehsildar, will be tasked with cross-referencing the ancestry of applicants with the caste documents identified by the Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee.