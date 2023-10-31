Maratha reservation: MNS chief Raj Thackeray writes letter to Manoj Jarange Patil

The situation regarding Maratha reservations in Maharashtra is getting more serious and chaotic. There are protests happening in many parts of the state, and in some places, things have turned violent. The government has even stopped the internet in one district, Beed, to try and control the situation. It's also come to attention that some young people from the Maratha community have taken their own lives while demanding reservation.

On the other hand, Manoj Jarange Patil is standing firm in his demand for reservation and is continuing his hunger strike. The government has asked him to stop, but people all across the state are also joining in the hunger strike.

In the middle of all this, Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has written a letter to Manoj Jarange Patil. Thackeray criticizes the political system, saying that politicians only care about getting our votes during elections. Once they get those votes, they tend to forget about their promises. He's worried that Jarange Patil is risking his life for these politicians who don't really care about the issues he's fasting for, he wrote in Marathi on X (formerly Twitter)

प्रिय बंधू मनोज जरांगे पाटील,



सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र !



इथली राजकीय व्यवस्था भंपक आहे. त्यांना तुमच्याकडून निवडणुकीत फक्त मतदान हवं आहे. ते एकदा मिळालं की हे आपली सगळी आश्वासनं विसरणार अशी ह्यांची वृत्ती आहे. त्यांना तुम्ही ज्या मागणीसाठी उपोषण करत आहात त्याच्याशी काहीही… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 31, 2023

Thackeray believes that the issue of reservation is complicated and that politicians use it to win our votes. But once they're in power, they often don't keep their promises. He thinks it's essential to hold these politicians accountable for their actions. He's also concerned about the tragic suicides of Maratha youth who felt so disappointed that they took their own lives. This has left a dark cloud over the entire movement.

Thackeray is urging everyone to work together to prevent Maharashtra from falling into the trap of caste-based politics, which he says has caused problems in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He's calling for unity and for a special session in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to discuss the issue of reservation.