Maratha Reservation Protest in Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Gets Third-Day Permission at Azad Maidan

Manoj Jarange arrived in Mumbai's Azad Maidan for protest to get reservation rights on Friday. He was given one day permission for protest, but police gave permission for the second day. Now they have given one more day permission for protest. An application was made to the Azad Maidan police on behalf of the protesters.

Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange-Patil has started a protest in Mumbai for other demands including reservation for the Maratha community from OBCs. A large number of protesters have reached Mumbai from across the state.

Rain in Mumbai since yesterday

Meanwhile, Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall since yesterday. Driven by Manoj Jarange Patil's warning that the Maratha community wouldn't leave Mumbai without reservation, some Maratha reservation protesters arrived in Mumbai's Wadi Bunder after two days of travel. Anticipating an extended stay, they brought cooking supplies and prepared food in their vehicles, according to Baliram Pol. However, upon arrival, they faced severe food and drink shortages, leading some to begin a fast.