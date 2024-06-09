Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange Patil Once Again on Hunger Strike, Vows to Field Candidates for 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has commenced his hunger strike for the Maratha reservation on Saturday. He has initiated his fast unto death once again in Antrawali Sarati Village. He threatened to field candidates belonging to all castes and religions and has taken oath to defeat a few candidates.

Jarange told reporters in Antarwali-Saraati that, "Politics is not my way and I am not interested in it. My only demand is to help Maratha com- munity get a quota. Till then, I will continue my fast. The gov ernment should immediately implement the law regarding 'sage-soyre and should distribute caste certificates as per the demand. If our demand is not ac- cepted, we will field candidates belonging to all caste and reli- gions and will name the candidates we intend to defeat. We were beaten during our protest last year and then cases were filed against us."

Referring to Fadnavis' statement on the Opposition narrative circulating in Marathawada during the Lok Sabha elections, Jarange-Patil remarked, "He must remember that I have no party affiliation. This is not about Maha Vikas Aghadi or Mahayuti. The MVA has not favored us." Jarange-Patil highlighted that when Fadnavis led the initiative to provide quotas for Marathas, the community supported the BJP. "The BJP secured 106 Assembly seats as Marathas backed them for the promised quota. However, despite being granted a 10% quota, we are still encountering numerous obstacles," he explained.

Issuing a caution to Fadnavis, Jarange Patil stated, "OBCs and Marathas stand united. If the government fails to ensure our quota, we will ensure the defeat of some candidates from the ruling parties." Vijay Tarak, a close aide of Jarange-Patil, clarified, "Only a few individuals opposed Jarange-Patil's hunger strike, not the entire village as rumored. Today, the activist has recommenced his fast."