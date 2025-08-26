Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange to Begin March to Mumbai on August 27

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, four months back announced that he will march toward state capital for reservation demands. On August 27 Jarange will be in Mumbai, He stated that two months back he talked to CM and MLAs but govt did nothing. We will not move from their until and unless we get any solution. He threatened to intensify the protest and overthrow the government if protestors are harmed.

Jarange-Patil interacted with the media at Antarwali Sarati on Monday. Marathas and Kunbis are one, this GR should be removed, the Sage-Soyre Ordinance should be implemented, all registered cases should be withdrawn, government jobs and grants should be given to the families of those who sacrificed themselves for reservation, these are the main demands that we have been fighting for two years. But we have not received anything from the government beyond promises. If we are given reservation, we will not come to Mumbai, he also said.

August 27: Antarwali Sarati, Shahgad Phata, Sashtapimpalgaon, Apegaon, Paithan, Ghotan, Shevgaon, Miri Maka, Pandharipool, Ahilyanagar Bypass, Nepti Chowk, Ale Phata to Shivneri Fort, stopover at Junnar.

August 28: Azad Maidan in Mumbai via Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Vashi, Chembur.

August 29: Fast begins in the morning.