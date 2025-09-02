Maratha Reservation Protest: Police Move In to Vacate Azad Maidan After High Court Order (Watch Video)

The Maratha reservation protest, led by Manoj Jarange Patil, continued at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, where thousands of supporters gathered in solidarity. However, the Bombay High Court termed the agitation illegal and ordered that Azad Maidan should be cleared by 3 pm, restoring Mumbai to normalcy. Following this directive, police swung into action and reached Azad Maidan in large numbers. Senior officers and personnel surrounded the site, asking demonstrators to vacate peacefully. Instructions were also issued to remove vehicles parked on nearby roads. Officers repeatedly appealed to protesters to respect the court’s order and cooperate with the authorities.

The situation grew tense as several agitators were not willing to listen. Some attempted to block police movement, leading to friction between the two sides. Anticipating unrest, the police called for reinforcements and deployed riot-control units in the area. Additional security forces were rushed in to manage the swelling crowds. Despite the resistance, officers emphasized that the High Court’s ruling had to be followed by both police and protesters. While trying to defuse the situation, the authorities continued persuading agitators to clear the site. At the same time, demonstrators intensified their sloganeering against the government, amplifying the tension.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: DCP Zone 1, Pravin Munde and other Police officials arrive at Azad Maidan to vacate the area. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike here and his supporters are present here as well.



Earlier today, Mumbai Police… pic.twitter.com/bxvodGSx9C — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Gets Emotional, Breaks Silence on Abusive Slogans Against His Mother at RJD-Congress Event in Bihar (Watch Video)

Even as resistance continued, many Maratha protesters followed the instructions and began removing vehicles from roads in South Mumbai. They also helped clean up garbage left around the protest site, reflecting their willingness to maintain discipline. However, the High Court order made it clear that all vehicles parked near Azad Maidan must be removed, which the police continued to enforce. Protesters demanded that at least 5,000 agitators be allowed to sit inside the ground and insisted on being permitted to bring food and other essential supplies. They reiterated that their protest would remain peaceful while presenting their case before the court.

Maratha coordinators issued appeals urging supporters not to obstruct the police, create hardships for Mumbaikars, or engage in disputes with security personnel. They directed participants to park vehicles only in designated areas and to strictly avoid roadside parking. Meanwhile, the police continued discussions with protest leaders to find a solution without escalation. Large crowds remained gathered at Azad Maidan, and police tightened security, deploying additional units including the Rapid Action Force. Amid this standoff, angry protesters shouted slogans against the government, while the administration insisted on immediate compliance with court orders to vacate the premises.