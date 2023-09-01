Maratha reservation protest takes a violent turn in Jalna: Police respond with lathi-charge

In a recent development, Maratha protesters in Shahgadh, Jalan, have reportedly faced lathi-charge by the police. The agitators have come forward with allegations that the police are making efforts to quell their ongoing agitation.

Even after the ‘Jan Akrosh Morcha,’ the state government has not taken a decision regarding reservations, which has led to the commencement of a hunger strike over the past two days. Reports indicate that when the protest leader's health deteriorated, and he was being taken to the hospital by the police for treatment, protesters expressed their discontent and threw stones at the police. In response, the police had to resort to lathi charges and the use of tear gas shells, as per preliminary information.