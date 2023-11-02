Maratha Reservation: Protesters blacken posters of Shinde and Fadnavis in Bhiwandi

The protesters on Thursday blackened posters of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Bhiwandi. The Chief Minister on Wednesday requested people to maintain peace and cooperate with the government in its efforts. Leaders at an all-party meeting on Maratha quota chaired by CM Shinde also passed a resolution asking activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast. The law and order situation, caused by the Maratha reservation protests, has worsened over the last few days, prompting the authorities to suspend internet and bus services in the state. Marathas, who constitute nearly 33% of the state's population, have been demanding the reservation in education and government jobs. It was in the year 1981 when the state saw its first protests demanding the Maratha reservation under the leadership of the Mathadi Labour Union leader Annasaheb Patil.

VIDEO | Maratha quota stir: Posters of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis blackened by protesters in Bhiwandi. pic.twitter.com/gSQzhrKBaU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2023

The community has been seeking Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas which will enable their inclusion in the OBC category for reservation. Kunbis, who are associated with agriculture, are grouped under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category in Maharashtra.Manoj Jarange-Patil, a local Maratha leader, have been sitting on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village demanding reservations for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. It was only after his health deteriorated on the fourth day of the fast-unto-death agitation, that police intervened in the agitation. Jarange-Patil participated in more than 30 agitations for Maratha quota since 2011. In 2014 he led a huge rally at the Aurangabad divisional headquarters which established his identity as the front leader of the Maratha agitation across the state.

