Maratha reservation: Protesters pelt stones at ex-minister's car in Beed

The Maratha quota protests in Maharashtra are intensifying, creating discomfort for politicians as activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike enters its fourth day. Responding to Jarange's appeal, several Maratha organizations are prohibiting political leaders from entering their villages. This has led to an increasing number of villages imposing bans on the presence of politicians.

In some instances, political leaders have encountered opposition from Maratha quota activists, and there have been reports of their vehicles coming under attack.

In a recent incident, Maratha protesters in Madalmohi resorted to stone-pelting at the car of former Minister of State, Badamrao Pandit, who is affiliated with the Shiv Sena (UBT). This incident unfolded when Pandit, a former minister, visited the area to offer prayers to Goddess Mohimata during an ongoing religious yatra.

Protesters from the Maratha Kranti Morcha's hunger strike site, located nearby, pelted stones at Pandit's car, as per reports. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle, preventing a potentially disastrous situation. The incident drew a significant crowd, and after his temple visit, the former minister promptly left for Georai with his supporters. As of now, no formal case has been registered with the Georai police station.