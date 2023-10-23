Maratha reservation: Protesters show black flags to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during Solapur visit

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar embarked on a tour of Solapur district on Monday, attending the inauguration of the Vitthalrao Shinde Cooperative Sugar Factory in Pimpalner, Madha taluka. The event, however, was disrupted when some Maratha community members displayed black flags to express their dissatisfaction with the government's actions related to the Maratha reservation.

The protest temporarily caused chaos at the venue, but police swiftly detained the protesters, allowing the event to proceed without further disruptions. Notably, a letter had been sent to the Madha police on behalf of the Madha Sakal Maratha Samaj, warning against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's visits to the district until Maratha reservation demands are met.

The police had already implemented stringent security measures at the event venue in Pimpalner. During Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's speech, the protesters attempted to show black flags while chanting slogans like 'One Maratha, lakh Maratha,' leading to a brief commotion before their arrest. In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the government's dedicated efforts to provide reservations to the Maratha community.

The ongoing issue of Maratha reservation remains a focal point of concern for various community members, resulting in such protests and public demonstrations.