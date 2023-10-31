Maratha reservation protesters stage 'Dashakriya' ritual in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Protesters advocating for Maratha community reservations conducted a "Dashakriya" ritual at the Morya Gosavi Dashkriya Vidhi Ghat in Chinchwadgaon, underlining their demand. The event drew a substantial crowd, including women participants, and was organized by the Pimpri Chinchwad Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Earlier on the same day, pro-Maratha quota protesters staged a roadblock on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge, setting tires ablaze to highlight their reservation demands. An official from the Sinhgad Road police station reported that during the afternoon, a group of demonstrators obstructed the road, chanting slogans, and igniting seven to eight tires. Initially, both lanes experienced a halt in vehicular movement, but partial restoration occurred later.

In response to the escalating Maratha quota agitation, security measures have been bolstered outside the residences and offices of ministers, MLAs, and MPs affiliated with the Maratha community in Pune. The agitation had turned violent in various parts of the state, resulting in the vandalization of homes belonging to politicians aligned with the ruling parties in different regions.