Maratha reservation protests: Police detain MLAs blocking Mantralaya roads in Mumbai

Maharashtra witnessed escalating tensions over the Maratha reservation issue, with multiple instances of road blockades and political protests. On Wednesday, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from various political parties converged at Mantralaya, the state administrative headquarters, and locked its gates in a show of solidarity for the Maratha reservation cause. Subsequently, the police intervened, detaining the protesting MLAs and removing them from the premises.

However, the protests flared up once again today as the MLAs returned to Mantralaya, blocking the surrounding roads. The police were forced to take action once more, resulting in further detentions. These developments coincide with a significant cricket match at The Wankhede Stadium, where India will face Sri Lanka, causing traffic congestion in the area.

Amid these events, the Maratha reservation agitation has intensified across the state, prompting authorities to impose curfews in Beed and Dharashiv, along with internet restrictions in Jalna. Road blockades and fast-unto-death demonstrations have sprung up at various locations, contributing to a climate of unrest.

The agitation has also taken a political turn, with reports of the vehicle of NCP Leader Ajit Pawar's group leader and Minister Hasan Mushrif being vandalized. As the Maratha agitation continues to gather momentum, the government is under pressure to find a lasting solution to the reservation issue, while citizens face disruptions and uncertainty in their daily lives.