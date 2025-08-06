Maratha Reservation Row: Manoj Jarange Patil to March to Mumbai on August 29, Says No Turning Back Until Quota Is Granted

Prominent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced that he will begin a march towards Mumbai on August 29, starting from Antarwali. He is intensifying the demand to grant a reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category. Ahead of this planned protest, Jarange made an appeal to the whole community to participate in this protest. A huge crowd is expected to join him in this Morcha. He also asked people to travel with sufficient availability of water. Stressing his resolve, Jarange said the protest will not end until the community achieves victory in securing the reservation, clearly stating there will be no turning back.

Jarange arrived in Solapur on Wednesday morning and held a press conference after meeting members of the Maratha community at the government guest house. He reiterated a firm and aggressive stance on the reservation issue. He warned the authorities that no one should provoke the Maratha youth or resort to police force to suppress the movement. Jarange demanded that police stop inflicting injustice and brutality on peaceful protestors. He emphasized that their journey to Mumbai will be carried out in a disciplined and non-violent manner, as it has been during previous demonstrations.

Addressing concerns about possible unrest, Jarange made it clear that members of the Maratha community must not indulge in violence, arson, or stone-pelting during the movement. He firmly advised that anyone who engages in such acts should be handed over to the police, distancing the core protest from any unlawful behavior. According to Jarange, if anyone attempts to create disruption or chaos, it should be assumed that the person is acting on behalf of the government. He stressed that the protest is not just a community movement but also a test of the state’s response to democratic demands.

Criticizing the state government’s earlier actions in Antarwali Sarati—where police allegedly used force against protestors—Jarange warned against repeating such incidents. He stated that the government should not resort to “drama” or tactics to weaken the movement. He further cautioned that any misstep by the state authorities could also damage the image of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Jarange, if the authorities ignore the genuine demand of the Maratha community, the consequences will extend beyond Maharashtra’s political stage.