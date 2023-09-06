Maratha Reservation: Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation meets Maharashtra Governor, demands Devendra Fadnavis's resignation

A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators met with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday. They called for the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis due to the police actions in Jalna district during protests for the Maratha community quota.

Speaking to the media, Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, expressed that Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the deputy chief minister, had offered an apology for the lathi charge on protesters in Jalna, but the lawmakers believed that a simple apology was insufficient.

जालन्यात खोके सरकारने केलेल्या अमानुष लाठी चार्जच्या विरोधात आज शिवसेना उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे पक्षाच्या आमदारांनी राज्यपाल महोदयांची भेट घेतली.



मिंधे-भाजप सरकारमध्ये जनरल डायर कोण आहे, हे जनतेला कळलेच पाहिजे. चौकशी लागेल, आयएएस-आयपीएस अधिकाऱ्यांना सस्पेंड केलं जाईल पण जनरल… pic.twitter.com/4o1m6mAZmT — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 6, 2023

This is breaking news, more details awaited...