Maratha Reservation: Supporters React as Government Accepts Manoj Jarange-Patil's Quota Demands

In a dramatic turn of events, the Maharashtra government accepted all demands of activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and passed an ordinance at midnight granting reservation for the Maratha community. This move marks a significant victory for the community after months of protests led by Jarange. Activist Manoj Jarange ends his indefinite fast over Maratha quota issue after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers juice to him.

This is not my victory, but the victory of the Marathas, declared Jarange in a press conference held early this morning. He addressed critics who doubted the movement's success, stating, Many said it wouldn't happen, that Mumbai wouldn't listen. He also expressed gratitude to the government for conceding to their demands. Our protest is now over, Jarange declared, while acknowledging the possibility of future challenges. If any problems arise again, this party will fight. We will fast again, we will come to Mumbai again.

Reacting to the government's decision, supporters voiced their satisfaction. Shankar Mane from Latur, a farmer, expressed optimism about the benefits his children would receive, remarking on the prolonged struggle for this outcome. Similarly, Pandlik Mane from Ahmedpur likened the moment to a second Diwali for Mumbai, citing personal experiences of disparity in educational opportunities. He highlighted the discrepancy between academic performance and admission outcomes, particularly in the context of reservation policies outlined in the government resolution (GR), which ensures benefits across family lines. Another said that as per the GR, all in the family chain will get the benefit.

Yogesh Bhosale, hailing from Solapur, asserts, My children will reap the benefits. As a farmer, I have faith in Jarnage Patil. Addressing the Kunbi reservation, he states, "If even one member is registered, all members will receive the benefits.