Maratha reservation: Violence erupts again in Jalna as protests turn violent

The Maratha outfit organised a road blockade at Ambad Square in Jalna city to protest against the incident at Antarwali. Private vehicles were vandalized by the violent mob. Police used force, resorted to a lathi-charge on the protesters, and fired tear gas shells, TV9 Maratahi reported.

Maratha reservation protest took a violent turn in Jalna yesterday:

For the past five days, the ‘Maratha Jan Akrosh Morcha’ has been staging a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathi village of Jalna. Hundreds of people gathered for the hunger strike yesterday. In the evening, the police lathi-charged the protesters, citing that they had to do so because the protesters were pelting stones.

The police used lathi-charge on hundreds of Maratha protesters and attempted to disperse the crowd by firing tear gas shells. Following this lathi charge, several protesters have been detained by the police, and now, the protesters are taking to the streets.

Following the police lathi-charge, the protesters have turned more aggressive. Yesterday, they set two buses on fire along the Dhule-Solapur highway, creating a tense atmosphere in Antarwali Sarathi village.