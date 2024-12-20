Marathi Family Attacked in Kalyan: Eknath Shinde Vows Action Against Those Responsible, Says “Balasaheb Thackeray Formed Shiv Sena to…” (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has condemned the assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan and vowed swift action against the perpetrators. "This is an issue related to Marathi identity...Balasaheb Thackeray had formed Shiv Sena to protect Marathi identity and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has already informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council about this incident. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," Eknath Shinde said.

#WATCH | Nagpur: On the incident of assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "...This is an issue related to Marathi identity...Balasaheb Thackeray had formed Shiv Sena to protect Marathi identity and Maharashtra CM Devendra… pic.twitter.com/ZOSBsRKcT7 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

The incident took place at the Ajmera Heights Yogidham, a prominent housing society in Kalyan West, around 8:45 PM on Wednesday, December 18. The altercation began when Lata Balkrishna Kalvikate, a 56-year-old resident, had a disagreement with her neighbour Akhilesh Shukla and his wife Geeta Shukla over the burning of ‘agarbatti‘ (incense sticks) and the resulting smoke. During the dispute, Akhilesh reportedly made derogatory comments about Marathi people, saying, “You Marathi people are dirty, you eat fish and meat, and live in slums."

A government official, Akhilesh Shukla, allegedly assaulted Dheeraj Deshmukh in Ajmera Society, Yogidham. Reports claim Shukla even called a goon for the attack. Deshmukh is seriously injured and receiving treatment at Mumbai's Sion Hospital. pic.twitter.com/whp8zRIeye — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) December 20, 2024

Dheeraj Deshmukh, another neighbour, intervened in an attempt to mediate the situation. According to reports, Deshmukh told Shukla, “You and your wife have a personal dispute, but why insult all Marathi people?" In response, Shukla allegedly threatened Deshmukh, claiming he had political connections and could harm the Marathis. Shukla reportedly said, “I will murder you in half an hour," further escalating the situation. The situation worsened when Abhijit Deshmukh, Dheeraj’s brother, arrived and was allegedly insulted by Geeta Shukla over his hairstyle. Dheeraj defended his brother, explaining they had recently cut their hair due to their mother’s death. However, Shukla reportedly dismissed them, saying, “You don’t know who I am. I’ll erase your Marathi identity in half an hour."Later that evening, Akhilesh Shukla is said to have called 8 to 10 outsiders to the housing society. About half an hour after the verbal threats, Abhijit Deshmukh opened the door to find Akhilesh and his group of men waiting outside. The attackers allegedly struck Abhijit with sharp objects, seriously injuring him.

When Monali Deshmukh, Dheeraj’s wife, came outside to investigate the commotion, she was reportedly kicked, beaten, and threatened with sexual assault by Akhilesh. Geeta Shukla allegedly joined in, pulling Monali by the hair and directing the attackers to “kill everyone, including the children and elderly." Hearing the disturbance, neighbours rushed to help and managed to intervene, rescuing the victims. The Deshmukh family quickly went to Khadakpada Police Station to file a complaint. However, they were allegedly followed by the attackers, who attempted to intimidate them near the 12th Village Rickshaw Stand, warning them not to pursue the case. Despite the gravity of the attack, the police initially delayed registering the case on Wednesday night. It was only the following afternoon that the police formally registered a case against Akhilesh Shukla, Geeta Shukla, and several others.