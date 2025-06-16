Marathi Film on ‘Ladki Bahin’ Scheme Announced; Anna Naik and Gautami Patil in Key Roles – What Will Audiences Witness?

Many schemes launched by the current Maharashtra state government are reaching the public and proving to be beneficial. Some of these have gained special attention due to their innovative approach — one such scheme is the widely discussed ‘Ladki Bahin’ initiative. Now, this much-talked-about scheme is making its way to the big screen through a Marathi film titled "Ladki Bahin", whose official muhurat (launch ceremony) was recently held. The film features a powerful ensemble cast with senior actor Mohan Joshi, social media sensation Gautami Patil, and veteran actress Priya Berde in prominent roles, along with actors like Shashank Shende, Vijay Patkar, Usha Nadkarni, and many more.

The film is being produced under the Om Sai Cine Film banner and presented by Shubham Film Production, with Sheetal Ganesh Shinde, Babasaheb Patil, and Anil Vanve as producers. Directed by Ganesh Shinde, the film’s screenplay and dialogues are written by Sheetal Shinde. Based on the Maharashtra government's impactful Ladki Bahin scheme, which has provided financial support to millions of women, the film aims to showcase its social relevance. The muhurat event took place in Satara, where Maharashtra's Minister of Culture, Ashish Shelar, gave the ceremonial clap.

Several dignitaries were present, including MLA Atul Bhosale (Karad South), MLA Manoj Ghorpade (Karad North), Satara District Collector Santosh Patil, Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, Vice President of the Cultural Department Pankaj Chavan, and other local officials like Rajendra Mohite, Anant Kale, Mahesh Deshpande, and the local Tehsildar.

The Ladki Bahin Scheme has played a major role in supporting the livelihoods of economically weaker women across Maharashtra. It’s known for aiding families and promoting financial independence among women. The film’s producers expressed enthusiasm, stating that turning such an important topic into a film is both meaningful and encouraging. The director mentioned that the movie will treat the subject with a light-hearted narrative while retaining emotional depth, making Ladki Bahin a complete family entertainer.

The rest of the cast includes Madhav Abhyankar, Anil Nagarkar, Surekha Kudchi, Rukmini Sutar, Bharat Ganeshpure, Jaywant Wadkar, Sarika Jadhav, and Jayshree Sonawale. Gajanan Shinde will handle cinematography, and Vineet Deshpande is composing the music. Songs will be sung by popular artists Avadhoot Gupte and Anand Shinde, with Pankaj Chavan as choreographer. Prashant Kabade and Shivaji Sawant are the film’s executive producers.