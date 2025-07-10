Marathi Language Controversy: ‘I’m Punjabi, But Marathi Is My Mother Tongue Too,’ Says Miraj Entrepreneur

Amid the ongoing debate over linguistic identity in Maharashtra, a heartwarming gesture by Punjabi residents in Miraj has caught the public's eye. At Maharana Pratap Chowk, several Punjabi businessmen held posters reading, “I am Punjabi, but I belong to Maharashtra,” “I speak Marathi,” and “I am proud of the Marathi language.” This peaceful display of unity comes at a time when tensions around the Marathi vs. non-Marathi identity are intensifying across the state. Leading the initiative was Daljitsingh Ramgadia, a young Punjabi entrepreneur, who proudly held his placard in the bustling town square, drawing attention and admiration.

Daljitsingh’s symbolic act quickly attracted a curious crowd. Many passersby stopped to observe and interact with him, moved by his declaration of cultural integration. Miraj, known for its industrial growth, is home to many Punjabi families who settled there for business over the decades. These families, rather than remaining isolated, have deeply assimilated into local culture. Most speak fluent Marathi and actively participate in Maharashtrian customs. Daljitsingh’s family, for instance, has lived in Miraj since 1970 and operates a weighbridge in the city’s industrial area, contributing to the region’s economy and communal harmony.

Also Read: Ganpati Bappa Morya! Maharashtra Government Declares Ganeshotsav as Official State Festival

He shared that his family’s connection with Maharashtra goes beyond residence—it extends to education, culture, and language. “Though I am Punjabi by birth, my values are Marathi,” he said. Daljitsingh emphasized that two generations of his family have studied in Marathi-medium schools, and now even the third generation is continuing that legacy. He believes Marathi is not just a language but a part of his identity. Through his public gesture, he showcased that linguistic pride can coexist with cultural respect and integration. His message resonates as a call for harmony amid polarizing debates.

Daljitsingh concluded his statement with an appeal to fellow citizens: “Let’s all speak in Marathi; Marathi is our mother tongue too.” His words reflect not just a personal sentiment but a broader sentiment of unity in diversity. In times when identity politics often divide communities, gestures like these serve as reminders of the shared bonds that connect people across languages and regions. Miraj's Punjabi residents have shown that pride in Marathi is not confined to birthright—it is about belonging, contribution, and respect. Daljitsingh's message stands as a symbol of inclusive Maharashtrian identity.