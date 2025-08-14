Marathi Manoos Once Called Outsider, Now Being Marginalized Again: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a subtle critique of the ruling BJP, asserting that attempts are underway to undermine the significance of Mumbai and Maharashtra, according to PTI reports. Addressing the 65th foundation day of Marmik, the magazine founded by Bal Thackeray and his brother Shrikant, he appealed to the Supreme Court to consider his party's plea challenging the Maharashtra assembly speaker’s decision to assign the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the ruling Shiv Sena. Thackeray warned that democracy could face existential threats if justice is delayed, emphasizing that the Marathi community played a pivotal role in safeguarding Mumbai’s identity.

Uddhav Thackeray recalled the era before the formation of the undivided Shiv Sena in 1966, when the “Marathi manoos” was considered an outsider. He claimed that similar attempts are now underway to marginalize Mumbai and Maharashtra, whether through the imposition of Hindi or diminishing the state’s prominence. Thackeray stressed that Shiv Sena (UBT) and Marmik will persist in opposing such moves, vowing to counter efforts that threaten local identity. He also criticized distractions such as pigeon-feeding debates and Supreme Court orders on stray dogs, arguing that these controversies divert attention from genuine public issues and prevent meaningful governance for citizens.

Thackeray praised Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai for addressing public concerns related to stray dogs, citing the August 11 bench order directing the relocation of strays in Delhi-NCR to shelters. He highlighted the judiciary’s willingness to examine related petitions while reiterating the urgency of his party’s plea challenging the allotment of the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the rival Shiv Sena. He stressed that democracy is at risk if delays persist, appealing earnestly to the apex court to ensure justice. In July, a bench led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi had underscored that prolonged uncertainty regarding the issue cannot be tolerated.