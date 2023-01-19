Marathi singer Avdut Gupte sings 'ai Jai Maharashtra Majha' at BKC venue

Marathi Singer Avdut Gupte sang the song 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' at BKC's MMRDA grounds. The song has been proposed as the official state song by state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Gupte has previously performed for BJP's Marathi Dandiya, and also sang at the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally. He also composed the theme song for the Shiv Sena, before the party split last year. Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore and flag off two metro lines. While Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A will run between Andheri and west Dahisar, line 7 will run between Andheri east and Dahisar. The police have also banned flying activities under the limits of police stations at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and nearby areas in Mumbai.