Marathi Subject to Become Compulsory in All Maharashtra Schools from Next Academic Year, Says Dada Bhuse

The Maharashtra School Education Ministry is preparing to make Marathi a compulsory subject in all schools across the state, irrespective of their board affiliation, starting from the next academic year. During an informal meeting with media representatives at Mantralaya on Tuesday, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse confirmed that the state government will officially announce this decision in the coming months. A senior official from the Ministry stated that the move comes in the wake of Marathi being recognized as a classical language in October of the previous year.

Since assuming charge of the Ministry on December 30, Bhuse has conducted several meetings with various stakeholders, including teachers and representatives from both teaching and non-teaching associations, seeking their views on the proposal. Sources close to the Minister revealed that the majority of schools are in favor of the move.

Also Read| Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave to Persist in Mumbai and Across State Until January 10.

According to a report of FPJ, the government is committed to making Marathi a compulsory subject in all schools, and expert opinions will be sought in the coming months to ensure that the policy is effectively formed and implemented.

The Maharashtra government had initially mandated the compulsory teaching of Marathi in all schools in 2020, but its implementation was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, the subject will become mandatory in all schools across the state from the upcoming academic year.