Marathi TV Actress Ketaki Chitale On Ongoing Language Row In Maharashtra, Says "Why People are Forcing..." (Watch Video)

Marathi TV actress Ketaki Chitale, who is more known for her controversial statement has commented on ongoing Marathi Language row in Maharashtra. She questioned why people are forcing everyone to speak in marathi. If that person doesn't speak Marathi then will Marathi langue is in loss? She further added that by forcing people to speak in Marathi is like showing them insecurity. Ketaki posted whole video about Marathi language row on her official Instagram account which has created a stir among political circle.

Chitale stated that giving Marathi world recognition is doesn't change anything. In separate video she also questioned why leaders who advocate for Marathi medium for education offer their children's to English or missionary schools. While taking a dig at Thackeray family she asked their grandchildren of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attended catholic school ‘Pasaydan’. She accused such leaders of hypocrisy, promoting Marathi for the masses while choosing elite English-medium education for their own children.

Earlier also chitale has been commented on the political issue because of which she came into legal trouble. In 2022 she faced arrest for allegedly sharing a derogatory post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on her social media account, later got bailed. Ketaki is a motivational speaker, wellness advocate, and the founder/CEO of Accept Epilepsy, a platform supporting those with epilepsy. Sharing her journey with refractory epilepsy, she calls herself the “epilepsy warrior queen” on social media. Her acting career includes roles in serials like Lagori – Maitri Returns and Tuza Maza Breakup Marathi, as well as films such as Gupt (2021) and Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam (2018).