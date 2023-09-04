Marathwada's Maratha community to get Kunbi certificates? -See details

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today directed the Additional Chief Secretary's Committee, appointed for the process of issuing Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community in Marathwada, to take immediate action and submit the final report within a month. The meeting of the sub-committee of the state cabinet, appointed to provide Maratha reservation was held at Sahyadri Hotel.

The chief minister also directed the immediate completion of the task of verifying the revenue and educational records of Marathwada. This committee has gathered information about the Kunbi community from five districts in Marathwada. Furthermore, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Rajagopal Deora, informed the meeting that the old records of the Nizam from Hyderabad are being urgently examined.

"We are committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community, and since the grand alliance government came to power, we have assisted the youth with jobs, education, scholarships, as well as loans and financial assistance for industries and businesses," Chief Minister Shinde stated during a press conference after the meeting.