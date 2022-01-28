Masaba Gupta launches her YouTube channel

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has launched her YouTube channel.

Talking about the same, Masaba said, "I am so excited to finally extend my social media family to YouTube. I want to use social media channels as a tool to inspire subscribers with holistic, insightful and informative videos. I have always been passionate about fashion, fitness, beauty, travel and wellness and I'm happy that I can enhance lives with my passion."

Masaba's bio on the YouTube channel describes her as a 'Daughter, entrepreneur, friend, leader and a bit of a hot mess'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Masaba is waiting for the release of the second season of her Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba', which also stars her mother Neena Gupta.

( With inputs from ANI )

