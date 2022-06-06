Mask is no mandatory but if covid cases increases restrictions will have to be imposed: Vijay Wadettiwar

Currently the covid cases are rising all over the country, especially in Maharashtra. Experts are saying that fourth wave is expected in the country. At present, the mask is not mandatory, but if the number of corona patients increases, the decision will have to be made mandatory and restrictions will be imposed, said Vijay Wadettiwar, Minister of State for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation.

The number of corona patients in the state is once again increasing rapidly. The number of patients has been increasing rapidly for the last eight days. As many as 1,494 new corona patients were registered in the state on Sunday, according to the health department. On Saturday, 1357 new patients were registered in the state.

Daily corona patients found in the state in the last few days

June 1 - 1081

June 2 - 1045

June 3 - 1134

June 4 - 1357

June 5 - 1494

Meanwhile, in today's cabinet meeting, the situation in the state will be discussed, but the issue of restrictions is not on the agenda at present, said Vijay Wadettiwar. But citizens should wear masks. He also appealed to the people to follow this self-discipline.

