Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawane

A major fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in Pawane MIDC, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday morning. The incident took place at Mehk Chemicals Private Limited, situated at W-6, TTC Industrial Area, Pawane.At around 6:30 am, the Pawne MIDC Fire station responded promptly, dispatching five fire engines from Vashi, Nerul, Rabale, Koparkhairane, and MIDC to the site to bring the situation under control.

According to an official from the MIDC Fire station, the firefighting efforts are underway with the involvement of the five fire engines. However, the fire's intensity remains exceptionally high, raising concerns about its potential to spread to neighboring companies. Complicating matters further, the chemical flowing through the drain has ignited, raising chances of spreading to other industrial units. No casualties or injuries have been reported as of yet.



