Massive fire breaks out at dumping ground in Navi Mumbai, no casualties reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2023 09:07 AM 2023-02-04T09:07:45+5:30 2023-02-04T09:08:12+5:30
A massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening. The fire broke out ...
A massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening. The fire broke out at 7.30 pm. Seven fire tenders are at the spot. The fire is under control now and no casualties have been reported. The reason of fire is not yet known, said Anil Chavan, an officer of Turbhe police station.
There was no report of any injury in the fire till the time of filing this report.
Open in app
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at a dumping ground at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
"The fire broke out at 7.30 pm. 7 fire tenders are at the spot. The fire is under control now. No casualties reported. Reason of fire not yet known," Anil Chavan, a police official of Turbhe PS pic.twitter.com/821IapYIoQ