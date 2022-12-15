Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Mumbai's Lower Parel

A massive fire incident is said to have occured in a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. Several fire tenders are at the spot trying to control the blaze at One Avighna Park housing society.

According to some users, this is the second time a fire has taken place in the same residential complex. According to the preliminary information received from Mumbai Fire Brigade, it is a level 1 fire and was reported first at 10.45 am. The information further stated that thus far no injuries have been reported.