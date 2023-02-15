Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot

A major fire broke out at a rubber factory in Akkalkot Road MIDC adjoining Solapur city in the early hours of Wednesday. 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire also engulfed the nearby garment factories after a rubber factory in MIDC caught fire. The fire broke out around 1.30 pm. The fire was not doused despite calling 20 to 25 fire tenders from Solapur Municipal Corporation and MIDC, NTPC, Akkalkot city, Barshi. The factories in the area were overwhelmed. Efforts are being made to move the material available. A team of 25 people including Kedar Awate of NMC had been activated to bring the fire under control.