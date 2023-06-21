Massive fire breaks out at sawmill in Nagpur's Lakadganj area

During the late hours of the night, a sawmill located in the Lakadganj area of Nagpur experienced a devastating fire. The blaze consumed a substantial quantity of wood from five factories.

The incident was promptly reported to the fire department at approximately 3 o'clock. Ten fire tenders were deployed to the scene, effectively bringing the fire under control. Currently, the fire department is conducting an assessment to determine the monetary losses incurred in the fire and to investigate the cause of the incident.