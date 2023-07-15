Massive fire engulfs cardboard company in Bhayander West

In a significant incident on Friday night, a massive fire erupted at a cardboard company located in Todi Udyog Nagar, behind a secondary school in Bhayander West. Prompt action was taken when Dalpat Chaudhary alerted the fire brigade at approximately 11 pm about the fire at the cardboard company. Two officers and around 15 personnel, equipped with five fire extinguishers, quickly arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze. The fire, fueled by combustible materials like cardboard, posed a significant challenge for the firefighters.

After a determined effort, the fire was eventually brought under control after around 50 minutes. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, it has been revealed that there was no fire extinguisher available in the vicinity.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the need for adequate firefighting equipment to mitigate such emergencies effectively. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and take necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future.