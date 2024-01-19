 Massive Fire in a Container in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, 1 person Charred to Death 

One person died today after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Fire has been extinguished now and the situation is under control.

The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Also, the crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after 3 hours of effort, the said route was opened for traffic.

It is understood that a heavy container overturned and met with an accident eventually leading to fire. Police officers and staff from the Chitalsar police station, city traffic police officers and staff, fire brigade personnel as well as Disaster Management Cell staff were present at the scene of the accident. The road was cleared for traffic after three hours of efforts. The cause of the accident is being investigated.