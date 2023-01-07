Matheran toy train's diesel engine to replace by electric and hydrogen-propelled engine

Toy train services running between Nearal and Matheran will soon have a new electric and hydrogen-propelled engine.

According to a Central Railway (CR) official, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as part of introduction of green revolution in heritage train sector, has identified eight routes for the purpose, Indian Express reported.

The idea to replace the old traditional diesel and coal-fitted engine with the electric and hydrogen fuel is an effort to go green and bring back the old steam engine in a new avtar, said the official.

In December last year, e-rickshaw services were initiated in Matheran, which has been declared an eco-sensitive zone in order to protect its natural environment. Therefore, Railways too will have eco-friendly retro-fitted engine for operation of the toy train in years to come, added the official.